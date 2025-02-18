24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Riverside High School lockdown lifted after internet threats of gun on campus

WTVD logo
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 3:57PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Riverside High School was placed under lockdown after online threats Tuesday morning. It has since been lifted, Durham police said.

This is the second time in a matter of days.

The school in Durham went under lockdown around 10:20 a.m. Durham Public Schools said law enforcement is searching the building due to threats that someone had a gun on campus. No one is injured.

According to DPS, the school's lockdown was lifted around 10:27 a.m. but reinstated a little after 10:30 a.m. due to another internet tip.

Last Friday, the high school was placed under lockdown for the same reason. The school received a tip from a possibly armed person on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW