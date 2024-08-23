Road safety worker dies after being hit by two drivers while crossing I-40 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY. N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hit and killed Friday morning on I-40 eastbound in Wake County. It happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 307 south of Clayton Bypass.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the man was identified as Kevarus N. Bowens, 45, of Lumberton, NC.

NCSHP says Bowens was standing in the median along I-40 where he had been removing a lane closure sign, which previously warned drivers of an upcoming work zone and left-lane closure. After removing the sign, he attempted to cross the eastbound lanes and was hit by a driver. Bowens was hit a second time by a different driver after falling onto the pavement.

Bowens was employed by Stay Alert Safety Services in affiliation with S. T. Wooten who is doing road construction in that stretch of the interstate. Troopers say he was wearing a reflective vest, and his work vehicle was parked on the shoulder with the amber warning lights on.

North Carolina Department of Transportation released a statement, saying:

"NCDOT is heartbroken to share that a transportation contract worker was struck and killed today while working on a project on Interstate 40 East near U.S. 70 Business in Wake County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the worker, who was employed by Stay Alert Safety Services, a traffic control firm subcontracting for S.T. Wooten as part of the I-40 widening project."

NCSHP said neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

At least two accidents also happened close to the scene following the crash.