Roanoke Rapids Mayor issues citywide overnight curfew due to hazardous conditions

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A citywide curfew has been put in place for the City of Roanoke Rapids.
City Mayor E. Doughtie said the curfew is due to a multitude of extreme hazards.
The city said anyone who is not essential to public safety or not traveling for work should remain indoors.
The curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 5 a.m.
Strong storms swept through the area Friday evening just before 7 p.m., leaving thousands without power.
There were some reports of trees that went down in the area. No injuries have been reported.
