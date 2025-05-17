24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Roanoke Rapids Mayor issues citywide overnight curfew due to hazardous conditions

Saturday, May 17, 2025 1:27AM
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A citywide curfew has been put in place for the City of Roanoke Rapids.

City Mayor E. Doughtie said the curfew is due to a multitude of extreme hazards.

The city said anyone who is not essential to public safety or not traveling for work should remain indoors.

The curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. on Friday until Saturday at 5 a.m.

Strong storms swept through the area Friday evening just before 7 p.m., leaving thousands without power.

There were some reports of trees that went down in the area. No injuries have been reported.

