2 injured after shooting in Roanoke Rapids; suspect in custody

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting Sunday morning in Halifax County leaves two people injured.

It happened 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Washington Street. This is near the Roanoke Rapids High School.

Police said the two victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is in custody. There is no continued threat to that area.

No further information was provided.