Robeson County educator loses weight to improve health for his students

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heart disease remains a leading cause of death for Black men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Educator Glenn Sutton decided to take control of his health to be a better influence for his students in Robeson County.

Sutton has a passion for helping young people and has decades of experience in high schools and now works at Parkton Elementary School. He is the ISS coordinator and works double duty driving the school bus routes in the morning and afternoon.

"He is one of the most positive people I have ever met. He not only makes sure that he is positive for our child, he is also a positive influence on our staff," said Principal Jennifer West.

However, behind his big smile, Sutton was slowly dying, and said he went to the hospital for chest pains.

At 5'11 and weighing more than 300 pounds, Sutton was juggling a knee replacement, high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. He told ABC11 he was taking ten medications a day.

Sutton's wife of 32 years was worried.

"Having friends that have had heart attacks and have passed, I didn't want to see that happen to us. I want us to see our grandkids. I want him to walk our daughter down the aisle," said Djuna Sutton.

More than 50 percent of Black men have high blood pressure, according to the CDC, and heart disease is a leading killer. With guidance from his doctor, Sutton said he decided on gastric bypass surgery.

"I had surgery, since then my life has changed. I look different. No pain, no more medicine, I feel good," he said.

In his first month of recovery, Sutton has lost 40 pounds and hopes to reach his goal weight in the coming months. He said with more mobility he can keep up with his students and hopes to encourage and inspire them.

"I'm hoping to do some plays at my school. I look forward to working with my administrators. Anything I can do to be better, "said Sutton.