Timeshare company Club Exploria hit with lawsuit for illegal robocalls in North Carolina

Stein and his department are suing a timeshare company they say is spamming over 1M North Carolinians.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Attorney General Josh Stein and his department are suing Club Exploria, a timeshare company they say is spamming over 1 million North Carolinians.

This is the latest step he is taking in legal actions to protect people from illegal robocalls that could lead to spamming people out of money. In NC, businesses that solicit over the phone must get consent before robocalling residents.

Club Exploria failed to do so for calls, Stein said in the lawsuit. The Attorney General's Office received almost a dozen complaints about Club Exploria's business practice.

He is asking to court to ban the company from making robocalls and require them to pay extra penalties.

"We're going to do everything in our power here at the Department of Justice to stop the companies and telemarketers from violating our laws and stealing people's hard-earned money," Stein said. "If they do break the law, we will hold them accountable. Obviously, we never want folks to be victims of scams in the first place."

ABC11 reached out to Club Exploria. They said they are aware of the lawsuit and are in the process of reviewing it. They cannot offer any other comment at this time.

Stein also issued two civil investigative demands into companies possibly making robocalls and robotexts. This includes phone company Articul8 which, according to the attorney general's office, violated telemarking laws and routed over 65 million calls to phone numbers in NC.

ABC11 has reached out to Articul8 but has not heard back.

Stein added this is a long road and offers advice to people to protect themselves.

"When you get an alarming call from a loved one who is desperate (and) in need of help and they ask you for money, hang up the phone," Stein said, "and call Joey's number that you know to be Joey's number."