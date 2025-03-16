2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Rocky Mount: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday night in Rocky Mount, according to police.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Raleigh Boulevard.

Responding officers found three victims suffering with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.

Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigations and Forensics are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.