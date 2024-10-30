Rolesville Main Street Project hits significant setback, could be delayed for months

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A long-awaited and highly-anticipated construction project in the heart of Rolesville has run into a significant delay.

The Rolesville Main Street Project was set to provide a major facelift to the busiest intersection in town, adjacent to the forthcoming Cobblestone Village. According to original plans, the project was supposed to be complete in mid-September.

"And as you can see, that's not the case," said shop owner Jenny Sellars. She owns SuzAnna's Antiques at the intersection of Young Street and N Main Street in Rolesville.

Sellars said store revenue for her location is down by 50 percent because of the delay.

"Because customers can't find us," she said.

Currently, she has fewer than five non-reserved parking spots. She normally has more than a dozen.

Town officials blame the construction delay on underground issues that weren't initially discovered. For example, an existing City of Raleigh waterline is in disrepair and contains leaks that need to be replaced. Additionally, a former gas station near the intersection left behind an underground fuel tank. That discovery has prompted a nearby gas line to be relocated because of the tank, along with utility lines that need to be addressed.

In an October 22 meeting with town commissioners, town manager Eric Marsh said officials and crews need to obtain proper permitting and coordinate with NCDOT and other agencies before moving forward. That delay, they said, chould last until late spring or early summer 2025.

"We're going to hang on as long as we can. I'm hoping until the intersection opens. But it's really kind of up in in the air as to what we can do," said Sellars. "It's rough. It's very rough."