Johnston County school board member found guilty of extortion, other charges

"Again and again, he used his office for his own gain - that's corruption, and it's a crime," Attorney General Jeff Jackson said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A jury found a Johnston County school board member guilty of extortion, obstruction of justice and willful failure to discharge duties.

"This defendant wreaked havoc on his community while he was a public official," Attorney General Jeff Jackson said. "Again and again, he used his office for his own gain - that's corruption, and it's a crime. I'm grateful to the judge and the jury for making sure this man can't keep breaking the law and hurting people. I thank the prosecutors in my office who work hard to hold public officials accountable, and I thank District Attorney Susan Doyle for her partnership on this case."

Ronald Johnson Jr. threatened a candidate to gain an advantage for political office; failed to carry out the duties of his office as a school board member by trying to transfer two special needs students from Clayton High School as an act of retaliation; and recorded a closed session of the board of education. He also obstructed justice by removing evidence from his office while investigators were executing a search warrant.

Johnson Jr., a former police officer, was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison, followed by a suspended sentence of 16 to 29 months over 30 months of probation.

He was also ordered to surrender his law enforcement license and ordered him to be removed from the school board.

"Special Deputy Attorneys General Boz Zellinger and Arneatha James did a tremendous job in prosecuting this very difficult case," Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said. "The Johnston County District Attorney's Office is grateful for their hard work along with Johnston County District Attorney Investigator Richard Hoffman to finally put an end to the public corruption that the defendant has engaged in for many years. Johnston County is a safer place because of their dedication and commitment to public safety."