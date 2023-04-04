Ronald Johnson was indicted on extortion charges and three counts of willfully failing to discharge duties on Monday.

Johnston County School Board member due in court for extortion charges

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Smithfield detective and current school board member is scheduled to appear in Johnston County court today.

Board of education member Ronald Johnson was indicted on extortion charges and three counts of willfully failing to discharge duties on Monday.

Johnson, a former Smithfield detective, was fired from the police department in October near the start of the district attorney's investigation.

The school board declined to comment on the criminal charges.

Instead, it released this statement:

"The board wishes to express its continued commitment to governing the schools efficiently and effectively, consistent with all laws and policies."

Back in January, Johnson detailed possible unethical and potentially illegal activity in an explosive interview with the JoCo Report.