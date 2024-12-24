Here are the 15 people who received pardons or commutations from Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons to nine others.

The governor plans more clemency announcements before the end of the year.

"Ensuring careful review of cases while taking executive clemency action is a responsibility I take seriously," Cooper said. "We carefully consider recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system."

Governor Cooper commuted the following sentences after recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were younger than 18:

Jonathan Burdette, 38, has served almost 20 years for committing an armed robbery of a restaurant in Rockingham County when he was 17. While incarcerated, Burdette has completed his GED, taken numerous classes to develop vocational skills, completed an apprenticeship as an electrician, and worked in a meat packing plant. He has also participated in extensive self-improvement programming, including drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Burdette will be released Jan. 6.

Sethy Seam, 43, has served approximately 25 years for his participation in the robbery and murder of Harold King Sr. in Davidson County when Seam was 16. While incarcerated, Seam has had a good prison record and has participated in numerous academic and vocational programs including New Leash on Life to help train service dogs. Seam will be released Jan. 6

Three people received commutations pursuant to the 25-year review process that was enacted by the General Assembly in the 1990s for offenders sentenced to life without parole. That process includes review by a resident superior court judge in the county of conviction and by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. The statute that created that right for clemency review has since been repealed and applies only to certain offenders convicted in the 1990s. Governor Cooper commuted the following sentences following this process:

Marquis McKenzie, 47, has served 27 years of a life without parole sentence for the murder of Scottie Bass in Granville County. McKenzie was 19 years old at the time of the murder. While incarcerated, McKenzie has participated in extensive rehabilitative programming, earned his GED, and written a book. McKenzie has also been recognized for his efforts to improve the prison environment. McKenzie will now become eligible for parole and whether parole is granted will be decided by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Dwight Jordan, 48, has served 28 years of a life without parole sentence for the murder of Aaron Thomas Poole in Wake County. Jordan was 18 at the time of the crime. While incarcerated, Jordan has completed numerous rehabilitation programs and been regularly employed. He has earned a GED and an associate's degree. Jordan will now become eligible for parole and whether parole is granted will be decided by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

William Dawson, 87, has served 25 years of a life without parole sentence for the murder of Nicholas Charles Scott in Craven County. This was his first and only criminal conviction. While incarcerated, Dawson has had an exemplary disciplinary record. Dawson will now become eligible for parole and whether parole is granted will be decided by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Governor Cooper also commuted the sentence of:

Toney King, 62, has served 30 years for armed robberies of hotels in Rowan, Cabarrus, and Mecklenburg County. His sentences were set to run concurrently. King has done extensive educational programming, including completing a bachelor's degree and working in the Field Ministry Program. He has also had a good disciplinary record. King will now become eligible for parole and whether parole is granted will be decided by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Nine people received pardons of forgiveness:

Dakota Bradshaw, 32, was convicted of assault on a government officer and three counts of injury to personal property in 2011 in Haywood County when he was 19 years old. Since that time, he has been crime-free, earned a certificate from community college, and been gainfully employed.

Sharon Redfearn, 55, was convicted of possession with intent to sell and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of distributing controlled substances in Mecklenburg County in 1993. Since that time, she has worked as a peer support specialist and helped care for developmentally disabled people.

Donovan Mais, 63, was convicted of possession of a schedule II substance and larceny in Cumberland County in 1987 and 1988. He is a U.S. Army veteran and has worked as a substance abuse counselor and public health nurse.

John White, 41, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Wake County in 2002. He was 18 at the time. Since that time, he has graduated cum laude from North Carolina Central University, served as a mentor in the community, and had a strong work history.

Kimberly Kaszowski, 58, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy, trafficking, possessing, selling, and delivering a schedule II substance in 2000 and 2001 in Surry County and Stokes County. Since then, Kaszowski has been a valuable member of her community, including owning and operating a small business and volunteering with the Surry County Jail Ministry.

Sarah Smith, 46, was convicted of possession of a schedule II substance in 2004 in Onslow County. Since that time, she has received a bachelor's degree in health care administration and become a licensed respiratory therapist.

Sharif Mosley, 43, was convicted of the sale and delivery of a controlled substance in 1997 in Cumberland County. He was 16 at the time of the crimes. Since that time, he has become a father and spent much time volunteering at the Belmont Stables.

Thurman Walker, 43, was convicted of two robbery charges in 1998 in Wake County. He was 16 at the time. Since that time, he has earned a college degree and worked with adults with developmental disabilities in the New York area.

Seth Cole, 35, was convicted of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2006 in Guilford County. Since that time, he has graduated summa cum laude with a degree in computer and information systems and worked as a substance abuse counselor and a systems engineer.