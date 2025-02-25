Rudy Giuliani satisfies Fulton County election workers' $148 million defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday satisfied the judgment against him that required him to pay two Fulton County election workers a total of $148 million for defamation.

A jury found Giuliani liable in 2023 for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of tampering with the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia.

In the process of reaching a settlement in January, he was held in contempt twice, by two different federal judges, for failing to relinquish possessions and continuing to defame the two election workers.

Court documents showed that the settlement action was dismissed in district court on Monday after it was determined that Giuliani had fully satisfied his obligations to Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani began surrendering assets soon after a federal jury determined what he should pay Freeman and Moss in damages and penalties in December 2024.

The settlement last month allowed him to keep his condo in Florida and his World Series rings.

A statement from Giuliani at the time of the settlement said that he would agree not to further defame the two election workers. It did not include an admission of guilt.

Giuliani was previously disbarred in New York and in Washington after his law license was stripped over his efforts to aid President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the 2020 election.

His representative, Ted Goodman, said in a statement last month that the plaintiffs' attorneys could take the possessions from the former Trump lawyer, "but they can never take away his extraordinary record of public service."