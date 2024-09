Bull on the loose in Wake County after escaping trailer

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bull is on the loose after escaping from its livestock trailer in Wake County.

According to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer, the 400-pound bull named Roger jumped out of a trailer at the White Oak Shopping Center and has been on his hooves ever since.

Maureen Pitts of Clayton posted about the escape last week on Facebook.

He was last seen on the Greenfield Parkway on Wednesday.

Roger is a black dexter, 9 months old, and weighs 400-450 pounds.