Man at center of 2nd attempt to kill Trump wrote book urging Iran to assassinate the ex-president

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ryan Wesley Routh portrayed himself online as a man who built housing for homeless people in Hawaii, tried to recruit fighters for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, and described his support and then disdain for Donald Trump - even urging Iran to kill him. Instead, a portrait has emerged of Routh as an erratic, sometimes violent man tinged with angst, legal trouble, and mental instability.

"You are free to assassinate Trump," Routh wrote of Iran in an apparently self-published book in 2023, "Ukraine's Unwinnable War," which described the former president as a "fool" and "buffoon" for both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the "tremendous blunder" of leaving the Iran nuclear deal.

Officials said Routh could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the first charge, and a possible five-year sentence on the second charge.

Routh, a longtime North Carolina resident, wrote that he once voted for Trump and must take part of the blame for the "child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless."

Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday after authorities say he stalked the GOP presidential nominee as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an SKS-style rifle in an apparent assassination attempt thwarted by the Secret Service.

It's still not clear how Routh, who staked out the Florida golf course for a reported 12 hours, knew that Trump would be golfing that day.

Through his voluminous online footprint, public records, news interviews and videos, a picture emerged of Routh as a man with a criminal past, plenty of outrage and views ranging from the left to the right, including support for Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, Nikki Haley, Trump, and Kamala Harris.

Voter records show he registered as an unaffiliated voter in North Carolina in 2012, most recently voting in person during the state's Democratic primary in March.

Routh also made 19 small donations -- all to Democrats -- totaling $140 since 2019 through ActBlue, a political action committee that distributes donations to Democratic candidates, according to federal campaign finance records.

In a tweet in June 2020, after George Floyd died in police custody, Routh said then-President Trump could win reelection by issuing an executive order to prosecute police misconduct. However, in recent years, his posts soured on Trump, and he expressed support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.

"DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose," he wrote on X in April in support of Biden.

In July, following the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, a post on Routh's account urged Biden and Harris to visit those wounded in the shooting and attend the funeral of the firefighter who was killed.

"Trump will never do anything for them," Routh wrote, without evidence.

Obsession With Ukraine

In his book, listed on Amazon and viewed by the AP, Routh noted, "I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or Republican as I refuse to be put in a category."

The world would be better if it were run by women, he wrote in the book that has links to his website and X account, because "it seems that the totality of the world's problems revolve around men with massive insecurity and childlike intelligence and behavior."

He posted frequently on social media about Ukraine and other conflicts and had a website seeking to raise money and recruit volunteers to fight for Kyiv. A photo of the wiry, wild-haired Routh on his site shows him smiling, wearing a T-shirt and jacket adorned with U.S. flags.

"This is about good vs. evil," Routh said in a video circulating online. And in a tweet, he said, "I am going to fight and die for Ukraine."

Video shot by the AP showed Routh at a small demonstration in Kyiv's Independence Square in April 2022, two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country.

A placard he was holding said: "We cannot tolerate corruption and evil for another 50+ years. End Russia for our kids."

That same day, he also visited a makeshift memorial to "Foreigners killed by Putin."

Routh never served in the Ukrainian army or worked with its military, said Oleksandr Shahuri of the Foreigners Coordination Department of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command.

Shahuri told the AP that Routh periodically contacted the International Legion of Ukraine with what he described as "nonsensical ideas" that "can best be described as delusional."

Routh appeared in a video standing in front of the U.S. Capitol and expressing frustration that Ukraine wasn't taking more of the Afghan commandos he tried to recruit.

"They're afraid that anybody and everybody is a Russian spy," he told news website Semafor in 2023.

Earlier this year, he even tweeted at singers Bruno Mars and Dave Matthews to organize a "We Are the World"-style effort for Kyiv. "We need an emotional tribute song for Ukraine as support stalls," he wrote. "I have lyrics and music."

Routh also tweeted to former basketball star Dennis Rodman, asking for help lifting sanctions against North Korea to ease tension with the country. In another, he invites a dozen protesters in Hong Kong to stay at his Hawaii home to escape a Chinese crackdown.

Extensive Run-Ins With The Law

Routh lived most of his life in Greensboro, where his run-ins with law enforcement included a 2002 felony conviction for possessing explosives, detonation cord and a blasting cap, according to court records.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the arrest came after Routh fled from a traffic stop and held off police for three hours with "a fully automatic machine gun" at a roofing business. State records listed him as the business owner.

Court records show authorities seized the explosives and an undefined number of firearms from Routh. As part of a plea deal, Routh agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations. The documents provided to the AP by the county clerk of court on Monday do not include the results of that evaluation.

Records also show Routh was convicted of a felony count of possession of stolen goods in 2010, as well as misdemeanors including illegally carrying a concealed weapon, a hit-and-run, speeding and driving with a revoked license.

Court records from the 2010 felony case say detectives determined Routh was storing stolen building supplies and other items at his roofing business warehouse, where he was living at the time. Money from the sale of the stolen goods was used to purchase crack cocaine, according to a police affidavit used to get a search warrant.

In both the felony cases, court records show judges sentenced Routh to either probation or a suspended sentence, allowing him to escape prison time.

It was not immediately clear how Routh was able to obtain a weapon. In most states, it is generally forbidden for a person convicted of a felony to purchase or possess a firearm.

Move to Hawaii

In 2018, Routh moved to the small town of Kaaawa, Hawaii, about 45 minutes outside Honolulu, to go into business with his adult son building small wooden sheds. According to his LinkedIn page, the structures would "help address the highest homelessness rate in the United States due to unparalleled gentrification."

"All of us are tired of seeing the homeless people all over the island with nowhere to go," he told Honolulu's Star-Advertiser in 2019.

Police and FBI agents conducted a search of Ryan Routh's home in Kaaawa, Hawaii on Tuesday. Audrey McAvoy

No one answered the door Sunday at his blue stucco house near the beach that is colorfully painted with wooden cutouts of fish. A white pickup with a Biden-Harris bumper sticker and a flat tire was in the driveway. On Tuesday, FBI agents conducted a search of the home.

Neighbor Christopher Tam said Routh kept to himself and was respectful, cordial and kind.

"It's just been very surprising," Tam said. "If he did have anything to do with it, it's very shocking to us."

