Suspect detained in 'assassination attempt' of Trump believed to have ties to NC; sources

ABC News special report as law enforcement give briefing following shots fired at Donald Trumo's Florida golf course. The FBI is investigating the incident as an attempted assassin

ABC News special report as law enforcement give briefing following shots fired at Donald Trumo's Florida golf course. The FBI is investigating the incident as an attempted assassin

ABC News special report as law enforcement give briefing following shots fired at Donald Trumo's Florida golf course. The FBI is investigating the incident as an attempted assassin

ABC News special report as law enforcement give briefing following shots fired at Donald Trumo's Florida golf course. The FBI is investigating the incident as an attempted assassin

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the man detained by Florida authorities in relation to the potential assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump Sunday is believed to have ties to North Carolina.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, is believed to have ties to North Carolina and Hawaii, sources said.

Sources say authorities are expected to file charges in the matter in the coming days.

The incident comes around two months after Trump was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Authorities are looking into whether Routh had grievances related to Ukraine and specifically frustrations with Trumps position on this issue, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

It was not made clear where in North Carolina Routh had connections to.

Check back for updates.

Featured video is from a previous report