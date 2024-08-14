Saint Augustine's delays 2024 move-in date, start of fall semester at Raleigh campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- College students ready to move into their dorm and attend their first day of classes at a Raleigh HBCU will have to wait. Financially troubled Saint Augustine's University (SAU) announced Wednesday that the fall semester is being delayed.

The delay also includes when students will move in.

"We have been working hard this summer to help prepare the campus for your return," Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess said in a statement. "Unfortunately, because there is still some work yet to be done, including repairs to buildings damaged by Tropical Storm Debby last week, we need to delay the date of student move-in and the start of classes. New and returning students are asked to delay their move-in to August 27th to August 28th. Classes will begin for all students on September 3, 2024."

Previously, the start date for classes at SAU was set for Aug. 19. SAU moved to virtual classes just weeks before the spring remember ended in May.

Burgess added that during the two-week delayed start, the university will work on some maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms, will restore power and water to the buildings affected by Debby, and will be "finalizing major funding that will allow us to pay overdue student refunds and staff salaries from last semester."

In a letter to the SAU community, Burgess said "While I know this delay is frustrating, I want you to know that this is a new day."

Less than a month ago on July 22, the university regained its accreditation after losing it during the spring 2024 semester. SAU has been plagued with financial issues including not paying academic and support staff, which includes the cleaning staff.

ABC11 has covered ongoing problems at the HBCU that came to light during the fall 2023 semester.

The university is facing numerous lawsuits including the former president, Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, accusing the university of discrimination. A lawsuit has also been filed against the board of trustees by the Save SAU Coalition. Former head football coach Howard Feggins is also suing the school after he was fired before the season ended when it was discovered he played two ineligible players.

