2 dead after Sampson County car crash on Reedsford Road

Monday, January 6, 2025 11:48AM
2 dead after Sampson Co. car crash
It happened Sunday night near Clinton.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead after a car crash Sunday night in Sampson County.

It happened at 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Reedsford Road.

Investigators said the car went off the road in Clinton before hitting a ditch and two trees.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will not be released until the families of both are notified.

This is the second deadly crash at this location in the past two years.

