1 dead, 3 injured in Sampson County crash

Sunday, November 24, 2024 4:32AM
The crash happened at the intersection of Minnie Hall Road and Dunn Road

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sampson County Saturday night.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a crash at the intersection of Minnie Hall Road and Dunn Road.

When officials arrived they found a car with heavy damage to its driver-side after colliding with an SUV and crashing into a house. The SUV was found rolled over in a field.

One person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital.

The victims' conditions have not been released.

