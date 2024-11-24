24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 dead, 6 injured in Johnston County crash

WTVD logo
Sunday, November 24, 2024 1:56AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and six others are injured after a crash in Johnston County on Saturday.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Government Road and Jack Road near Clayton.

Authorities said two people were killed in the crash.

Six others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

ALSO SEE: 1 killed in Harnett County crash involving tractor-trailer

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW