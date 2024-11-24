2 dead, 6 injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and six others are injured after a crash in Johnston County on Saturday.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Government Road and Jack Road near Clayton.

Authorities said two people were killed in the crash.

Six others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

