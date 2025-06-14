2 teens seriously injured after ejected from pickup truck in Sampson Co. crash

It happened in the 2400 block of High House Road in Clinton.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two teenagers were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Friday night in Sampson County.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east and lost control when making a turn, causing the pickup truck to flip three times. Speed and wet roads were contributing factors.

A 17-year-old female, who was driving, and 17-year-old male were being thrown out of the vehicle. Both were not wearing seatbelts, according to investigators.

The two teens were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

