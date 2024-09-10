'Potential gun' brought on school bus leaving Sanderson High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanderson High School's principal sent a warning to parents Tuesday afternoon, 24-hours after an incident on a school bus.

The school's principal said a student brought "a potential firearm" on the bus and showed it off to fellow students Monday afternoon.

Raleigh Police Department investigated what happened and determined it needed to get juvenile petitions for the student(s) involved.

North Carolina law states that a student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365-day suspension.

"Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense. This incident serves as an important reminder to all families about the importance of securing all firearms in your home," Principal Tara Drouhard said in a statement sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.