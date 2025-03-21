Raleigh woman gives fake Microsoft employee access to computer, loses thousands of dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scammers stole a record-breaking $12.5 billion from Americans in 2024, that's according to the FTC This new data from the Federal Trade Commission says this is a 25% increase over the prior year. When it comes to which scams consumers lost the most money to that's investment and imposter scams. Deborah Patterson is one of the latest victims.

She was sitting in her Raleigh home doing some work on her computer and suddenly, she said, "My computer went black and then this number from Microsoft pops up, so it looked legit." It looked so legit Patterson called it. She says the caller said, "I'm going to run a test on your computer."

She said he told her, "This happens to a lot of seniors, so we're going to try to help to make sure you get all your money back."Patterson says the caller gave her explicit instructions that she had to go to specific stores and buy gift cards.

"I come back to the car, scratched off the back of the gift card and gave him the pin and the numbers." Once she gave the scammer the numbers of the gift cards, he drained them.

Now looking back, Patterson says she can't believe that she followed these instructions but at the time, "It's not clicking because the voice is so calming and soothing, and the more he talks, the more you're being drawn in, and the intelligent part of my brain was actually on off."

When all said in done over two days, the scammer who was never with Microsoft, just impersonating the company, got close to three grand from Patterson. "Cause that was all the money I had because my social security check had just came in."

Patteson is not alone as in 2024 the Federal Trade Commission says consumers lost $2.95 billion to imposter scams, which the FTC says is the most commonly reported scam. It's where fraudsters impersonate the government, law enforcement, or a familiar business to trick you.

The top scam where consumers lost the most money in 2024 according to the FTC is investment scams, with losses of $5.7 billion.

When it comes to Patterson, this scam is a huge financial blow but she's hoping it helps others. She adds, "Don't be ashamed if you have to report it, report it, and just know it happens."

Technology and AI are making it easier to trick people. Remember any time you're asked to buy gift cards, bitcoin, crypto, or send money through an online payment app to someone you don't know, it's a sure sign it's a scam.

