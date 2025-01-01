AI will be used more in 2025 to make scams harder to detect, experts say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we embark on 2025, scammers are expected to continue to target your money and identity.

Thanks to technology, it's becoming harder for you to detect the difference between a scam and what's real. This year more than ever you need to be on guard when it comes to your money and personal information.

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, consumer lost more than $1 trillion to scams in 2024. In 2025, AI-generated scams are expected to be a top scam.

"What's disturbing about it specifically is the quality of the sites. Obviously, scammers are getting better, using generative AI in producing more and more realistic site," said Karin Zilberstein with Guardio, a browser extension that identifies fake websites and other malware.

She said Guardio has discovered several AI-generated websites, creating fake websites impersonating the government and other well-known businesses

The FBI issued this warning that criminals are exploiting AI to commit fraud on a larger scale to increase the believability of their schemes. The alert highlights how scammers are sending AI-generated texts, posting AI-generated images on social media, and using AI to make audio and video that mimic well-known personalities.

Another type of scam to watch out for in 2025 is investment scams, specifically involving crypto.

"They're organized crime, and they're typically international. So there are call centers where all these people are doing all day is sending out these leads and seeing who's going to buy it. And then once they have a bite, once they get somebody to bite, that's when the person engages," FBI agent James Kaylor said.

Scammers entice you with too-good-to-be-true earnings. The FBI said the scammers then manipulate websites to make it appear the money you've made is real.

"They control the aspects of the website, of the apps that they're getting you to download," Kaylor said.

Another top scam expected to grow in 2025 is impersonation scams. This scam arrives through a text and appears to be a job recruiter offering you a great opportunity, or you get a text that appears to be from your bank about a fraud charge, or a family member who is in trouble and needs help. A red flag used to be poor grammar and spelling, but due to scammers using AI, the texts are now personalized and make it hard to detect the fraud.

While senior citizens used to be the biggest target of scams, scammers are now turning their attention to teens and young adults online, particularly through social media. To protect yourself from these scams, don't react right away. The FBI suggests looking for subtle imperfections in images and videos, such as distorted hands or feet. Also listen closely to the tone.

Another big red flag is scammers typically ask for payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, ATM bitcoin machines, and cash payment apps. You should never send money that way as it's hard to trace and effectively eliminates any chance you have of getting your money back.