Top I-Team Troubleshooter stories of 2024: Durham Airbnb squatters, Raleigh property fraud

New details into an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation where a scam took nearly $40,000 from a hurricane Helene victim whose wife died in the storm.

New details into an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation where a scam took nearly $40,000 from a hurricane Helene victim whose wife died in the storm.

New details into an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation where a scam took nearly $40,000 from a hurricane Helene victim whose wife died in the storm.

New details into an ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation where a scam took nearly $40,000 from a hurricane Helene victim whose wife died in the storm.

It's been another great year of helping people and investigative reporting.

Over the years, Diane Wilson and the ABC11 I-Team have recovered over $10 million back for viewers. Their investigative journalism has not only led to changes in legislation but also triggered national recalls of unsafe products and appliances.

Here's a list of the top Troubleshooter stories of 2024:

1. Airbnb renters refuse to leave, put up no trespassing sign on Durham woman's property

A months-long Airbnb rental has become a nightmare for the host, because the renters refuse to leave.

A months-long Airbnb rental became a nightmare for the host because the renters refused to leave.

A handwritten no trespassing sign was on the front door, that stated, "We will vacate the property when you file the proper paperwork with the civil magistrate for an eviction, for we are legal residents of this home."

Read the full story here. You can read the follow-up here.

2. Complete stranger obtains deed to $4M Raleigh home without homeowner's knowledge

The deed to a multi-million dollar home in Raleigh was swiped out from under the nose of the home's owner.

The deed to a multi-million dollar home in Raleigh was swiped out from under the nose of the home's owner.

Craig Adams is frustrated. His 8,300-square-foot home is no longer in his name, despite owning the home and still living in it with his wife. Despite him being up-to-date and in good standing with paying his mortgage and property taxes, Adams discovered the deed to his home was no longer in his name. Instead, it belongs to a stranger.

He only learned about this after his HOA asked if he sold his home. The stranger had contacted the company to get gate access to the private gated community where the house sits.

Read the full story here.

MORE COVERAGE:



3. Real estate company MV Realty barred from ever offering its services in North Carolina

MV Realty is no longer allowed to offer its brokerage services in North Carolina, after a ruling by the NC Real Estate Commission.

A real estate brokerage is accused of tricking North Carolina homeowners into signing deceptive contracts.

In January 2024, the legal counsel for the North Carolina Real Estate Commission ruled that MV Realty was no longer allowed to offer its services in NC. This came after North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein filed a lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit alleges the company violated state laws through unfair and deceptive practices, outrageous lending, abusive telephone solicitations, and unfair debt collection practices by tricking homeowners into signing a 40-year real estate agreement.

Since the publication of this story, the North Carolina Supreme Court put a hold on its previous ruling. MV Realty can continue some of its operations in the Tar Heel State at least until the lawsuit is over.

Read the full story here.

MORE COVERAGE:



4. How to lose weight; ABC News tests how potent online compounded drugs like Ozempic, wegovy

The ABC11 I-Team and ABC News collaborated to buy weight loss injection drugs online and test them for potency and ingredients.

For medical weight loss, injectable drugs are becoming easier to get. You can obtain the drugs through a doctor, medical spas, or even online. However, you do need to do your research before buying the medical weight loss injections.

The ABC11 I-Team and ABC News collaborated to buy weight loss injection drugs online and test them for potency and ingredients.

Read the full story here.

5. Helene victim scammed out of $40,000 while working desperately to find his still-missing wife

Misfortune after misfortune continues to plague Rod Ashby. Now add an unscrupulous scammer to the mix.

Misfortune after misfortune continues to plague Hurricane Helene victim Rod Ashby. Now add an unscrupulous scammer to the mix.

As the search for his missing wife continues, Rod attempts to buy a new truck after losing it in the storm. He wired the money to the Colorado car business that only sold repossessed cars.

But, it turns out the website was just a copycat site of a real car business.

Read the full story here.