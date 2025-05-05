Hurricanes face Capitals in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's the schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are now in round two, with the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Washington Capitals.

Game 1 will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington. This is the second postseason meeting between the two teams, with the Canes having defeated the Capitals in seven games during the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Canes will host games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12, as well as a potential game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at the Lenovo Center.

Here's the schedule for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2:

Game 1

Tuesday May 6 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 2

Thursday May 8 at 7 p.m.

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS.

Game 3

Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

Game 4

Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or SN, TVAS.

(Potential) Game 5

Thursday, May 15 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on TNT, truTV, Max or TVAS

(Potential) Game 6

Saturday, May 17 at TBD

Raleigh

Lenovo Center

(Potential) Game 7

Monday, May 19 at TBD

Washington

Capital One Arena

You can watch on ESPN or TVAS