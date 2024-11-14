Durham Public Schools tries to create understanding in parents concerned about assignment plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If Skip Gibbs had his way, there would be no Durham Public Schools assignment plan. His daughter is in seventh grade at Lowe's Grove Middle School.

"I don't know If she will keep those friends long because they might get split up. Ultimately, it should be left up to the people who pay the bills and provide for those kids," said Gibbs. "Choice has been overlooked a lot by DPS."

"What I want every parent to hear is no one is doing this intentionally to disrupt your life or your children's lives. - Dr. Rita Rathbone, DPS Magnet Program Specialist

Durham Public Schools is planning for the secondary implementation of its Growing Together assignment plan ahead of next fall. The new policies will apply to incoming sixth- and ninth-grade students. District leaders told ABC11 that not one student will be forced to move from a school they are already attending.

"What I want every parent to hear is no one is doing this intentionally to disrupt your life or your children's lives," said Durham Public Schools Magnet Program Specialist Dr. Rita Rathbone.

I think it should be left up to the parents. We know what's best for our kids. - Skip Gibbs, parent

Every five years the district plans to revisit this plan to find ways to make it better. According to Rathbone, the assignment plan creates an integrated learning environment with students from diverse backgrounds.

"If they are going to live, work, study and be adults in a world where they interact with diverse people, we want to ensure they are prepared for that," she said.

The school district estimated the plan affects almost 1,300 of its 31,165 student population. According to district leaders, some parents of students who attended school at Lowe's Grove Middle sent their children to Jordan High School, but under this assignment plan, all students will go to Hillside.

"I prefer that my son go to Jordan," said one Lowe's Grove mom.

Meantime, Gibbs doesn't mind sending his daughter to Hillside, but he'd still like to have the option.

"I think it should be left up to the parents. We know what's best for our kids," he said.

