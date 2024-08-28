Elementary school bus crash in Orange County sends 2 to the hospital

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Faucette Mill Road and Odie Street.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school bus crashed in Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Orange County Schools said the school bus had students from River Park Elementary School onboard when the crash happened.

Orange County Emergency Services told ABC11 that first responders treated four people for injuries sustained in the crash. Two of those people were taken to nearby hospitals for more treatment. The other two were treated and released at the scene.

ABC11 has confirmed that none of the people injured were students.