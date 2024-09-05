WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

School bus driver in Granville County arrested on DWI charges

WTVD logo
Thursday, September 5, 2024 3:36PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus driver reportedly drove children to school while she was under the influence.

Creedmoor Police Department arrested Lauren Coble, 45, on multiple charges related to driving while impaired, including 53 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.

Investigators received reports of Coble's school bus on its morning route driving erratically on Thursday, Aug. 29. Following an investigation into the reports, police obtained criminal charges against Coble.

Coble was driving a school bus for Granville County Public Schools.

"Our department fully supports the administration of Granville County Public Schools and their commitment to ensuring the safety of our students and staff," Creedmoor Police Department Chief Troy Wheless said. "We will work closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure that anyone who puts the safety and security of our students, staff, and members of the public at any of our schools at risk are held accountable for their actions."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW