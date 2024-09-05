School bus driver in Granville County arrested on DWI charges

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus driver reportedly drove children to school while she was under the influence.

Creedmoor Police Department arrested Lauren Coble, 45, on multiple charges related to driving while impaired, including 53 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.

Investigators received reports of Coble's school bus on its morning route driving erratically on Thursday, Aug. 29. Following an investigation into the reports, police obtained criminal charges against Coble.

Coble was driving a school bus for Granville County Public Schools.

"Our department fully supports the administration of Granville County Public Schools and their commitment to ensuring the safety of our students and staff," Creedmoor Police Department Chief Troy Wheless said. "We will work closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure that anyone who puts the safety and security of our students, staff, and members of the public at any of our schools at risk are held accountable for their actions."