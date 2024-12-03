Cold temperatures in North Carolina force multiple schools with heating problems to dismiss early

More than a half dozen schools in Wake County had to dismiss class early due to heating problems.

More than a half dozen schools in Wake County had to dismiss class early due to heating problems.

More than a half dozen schools in Wake County had to dismiss class early due to heating problems.

More than a half dozen schools in Wake County had to dismiss class early due to heating problems.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a half dozen schools in Wake County had to dismiss class early due to heating problems.

The following six schools dismissed at 10:45 a.m.:

Green Elementary

Brooks Elementary

Middle Creek Elementary

Wake Stem Early College

Lake Myra Elementary

Dillard Drive Elementary

Meanwhile, Carpenter Elementary School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m.

This is the second day in a row that a school in the Wake County Public School System sent children home early due to heating problems. On Monday, Oberlin Middle School sent its students home at 11:45 a.m.

In each case of early dismissal, the school said its heat was not working at full capacity. That combined with the cold outside air was deemed unsafe for the students and staff to remain for the entire school day.

ABC11 is working to learn more about why the heat is not working properly and what's being done to fix the problem.

Cold temperatures that are 10 to 20 degrees below average will continue throughout Tuesday. Warmer weather -- albeit still not warm by any means -- will arrive Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching into the lower 50s. Freezing temps snap back Thursday night into Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 40s.