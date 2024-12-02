24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Parts of central NC could see snow flurries during freezing cold days

Monday, December 2, 2024 11:25AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: December 2
Chance for flurries this week in some spots.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of light snow will be possible from around 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snow accumulation amounts could range from a few flurries to a dusting, but remain less than 1."

Any snow that accumulates on bridges and overpasses may result in slippery driving conditions.

Starting tonight and each morning through Wednesday morning, feels-like temps will drop into the teens to mid 20s.

In general temps will be around 10 to 20 degrees below average for much of the week.

Looking Ahead

Monday-Wednesday: Bright and brisk. Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 40s. W

Thursday: Milder, still breezy. Mostly sunny. High of 57.

Friday: Turning colder, partly cloudy. High of 43.

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds. High of 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 53.

