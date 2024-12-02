Parts of central NC could see snow flurries during freezing cold days

Chance for flurries this week in some spots.

Chance for flurries this week in some spots.

Chance for flurries this week in some spots.

Chance for flurries this week in some spots.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of light snow will be possible from around 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snow accumulation amounts could range from a few flurries to a dusting, but remain less than 1."

Any snow that accumulates on bridges and overpasses may result in slippery driving conditions.

Starting tonight and each morning through Wednesday morning, feels-like temps will drop into the teens to mid 20s.

In general temps will be around 10 to 20 degrees below average for much of the week.

SEE ALSO | White flag shelters, warming centers open in Triangle

Looking Ahead

Monday-Wednesday: Bright and brisk. Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 40s. W

Thursday: Milder, still breezy. Mostly sunny. High of 57.

Friday: Turning colder, partly cloudy. High of 43.

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds. High of 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 53.

SEE ALSO | NCDOT prepares for winter weather conditions in the coming months