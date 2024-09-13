Orange County Schools stepping up security due to social media threats

No credible threat has been found at this time.

No credible threat has been found at this time.

No credible threat has been found at this time.

No credible threat has been found at this time.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Schools and Orange County Sheriff's Office have stepped up security at schools as they examine vague social media posts and images being circulated that reference a possible threat to school safety.

Other school districts have reported receiving similar reports.

There will be additional law enforcement officers at schools and on patrols around schools today.

No credible threat to Orange County Schools has been identified at this time.

If anyone has information about a potential safety threat, contact the school, contact law enforcement, or use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.

