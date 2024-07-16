High Rail rooftop bar coming to Seaboard Station plans to open this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new rendering shows what the rooftop bar in Seaboard Station will look like.

High Rail is opening atop the Hyatt House located in Seaboard Station. It's scheduled to open early this fall.

The bar will feature a nearly 4,500 square foot terrace with fire pits, an outdoor bar and lounge seating.

High Rail is just one part of the transformation happening at Seaboard Station. The transformation is highly anticipated and touted as being important for the future expansion of other Raleigh staples, such as PNC Arena and the Convention Center.

However, it is a transformation that has been underway for years, and it has caused several frustrations for businesses already opened in the area.

SEE ALSO | 'It's been tough': Seaboard Station construction, limited parking hampering small businesses

Foot traffic is suffering at some Raleigh businesses and they say construction and parking issues at Seaboard Station are to blame.

