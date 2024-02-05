Seaboard Station construction woes continue to cause business disruption

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The foot traffic for businesses in Seaboard Station in Raleigh has been abysmal due to ongoing construction in the area.

"Some people didn't even know we were open," Ernesto Renteria of Tacos el Patron said.

Renteria believes he can only keep his business afloat for another six months without an influx in customers.

"I think (Seaboard Station) has the potential to be a good location. When everything's finished, I think it'll be very popular," said Renteria.

Right now, developer Clancy and Theys projects the apartment communities and hotel at Seaboard Station won't be completed until Spring 2024.

Record store Hunky Dory in Seaboard Station is closed Mondays, but Adam Hanjos said the emptiness of the store on Monday is similar to how it has felt lately even when the store is open.

"You want the business to grow and you got to get through the growing pains of it," Hanjos said when speaking of the foot traffic challenges the business is seeing because of the neighboring development of two apartment communities and a hotel. "I mean it's tough man...but at the same time it'd be nice if (developers) took care of the people on the strip as well."

The construction project has limited the number of parking spots for the shopping strip where Hunky Dory and Tacos el Patrol are located. Multiple road closures have also discouraged drivers from visiting, according to the business owners.

All of that is really putting a strain on the businesses' bottom lines.

"If there's nowhere to park, people aren't gonna come," Hanjos said. "It's as simple as that."8

