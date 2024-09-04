Search continues for shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' in Granville County

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An armed and dangerous man is on the loose in Granville County, according to the sheriff's office.

Granville County Sheriff's Office said 45-year-old Andre Stephon Jones shot a man and a woman at a home on Windwood Circle north of Oxford around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Windwood Circle is a neighborhood area near US-15 and Chewning Road.

Investigators have not released conditions or identities of the people who were shot.

As for Jones, he is wanted on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 919-693-3213.