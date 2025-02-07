Train goes up in flames near Philadelphia; roughly 350 passengers evacuated

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. -- A SEPTA train traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington in Delaware County, Pennsylvania went up in flames on Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people when it caught fire. An image shared with our sister station, Action News in Philadelphia, showed smoke billowing out of the windows.

IMAGE: A SEPTA train en route to Wilmington, Del., went up in flames in Delaware County on Feb. 6, 2025.

The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Service to Wilmington has been halted at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.