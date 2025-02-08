Harnett County man wins $200k second-chance lottery prize

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man played in a second-chance lottery drawing and won $200,000.

Shane Phillips of Lillington won his prize in the fourth and final 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on Wednesday.

The game, which had over 1.6 million entries featured four second-chance drawings, each offering one $1 million prize, one $200,000 prize, and 25 $500 prizes.

After required state and federal tax withholdings Phillips took home $143,500.

The NC Education Lottery said Harnett County also received a $10 million state grant, with money raised by the lottery, to help build a new elementary school.

