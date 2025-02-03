NC lottery player spend $20 on scratch-off bags $100,000 prize

Thomas Shadley's specific lottery strategy has paid off -- literally.

Thomas Shadley's specific lottery strategy has paid off -- literally.

Thomas Shadley's specific lottery strategy has paid off -- literally.

Thomas Shadley's specific lottery strategy has paid off -- literally.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Granville County is counting his blessings and extra cash.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL), Rufino Perdomo splurged $20 on a scratch-off and bagged a big win.

Perdomo won $100,000 on his ticket. He told lottery officials he bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Shell Food Mart on Linden Avenue in Oxford.

SEE ALSO | Fayetteville man wins $100K from a scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket

SEE ALSO | Durham man wins $120,000 Cash 5 lottery jackpot, his second big win

After paying the required federal and state tax withholdings, Perdomo took home $71,756.

The video playing is from a previous story

Other 2025 NC lottery winners

North Carolina man wins $4 million Mega Millions lottery prize

A North Carolina man got a big birthday surprise after winning a $4 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

SEE ALSO | Orange County woman wins $150,000 on her first ever Powerball lottery ticket

Three lucky winners snag big prizes in NC lottery