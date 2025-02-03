NC lottery player spend $20 on scratch-off bags $100,000 prize

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Granville County is counting his blessings and extra cash.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL), Rufino Perdomo splurged $20 on a scratch-off and bagged a big win.
Perdomo won $100,000 on his ticket. He told lottery officials he bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Shell Food Mart on Linden Avenue in Oxford.
After paying the required federal and state tax withholdings, Perdomo took home $71,756.
The video playing is from a previous story
