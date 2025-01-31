Orange County woman wins $150,000 on her first ever Powerball lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County woman won more than $100,000 after purchasing her first-ever Powerball ticket.

"Something like this just doesn't happen," Davis told the NC Education Lottery.

Sydney Davis of Hurdle Mills bought her $3 Quick Pick Powerball ticket from the Country Store on Hurdle Mills Road. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. With her Power Play ticket, her prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I had never even done that before."

Davis said she checked the numbers with her family to make sure she got it right.

"We all hardly slept that night after that," she said.

After required federal and state tax withholdings Davis took home $107,626. She plans to put her winnings in savings.