Fayetteville man wins $100K from a scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man's specific lottery strategy has paid off -- literally. Thomas Shadley won $100,000 Wednesday from a 100X The Cash ticket.

"I only play on Wednesdays and Saturdays," he said. "And I always wait until 11 p.m. to scratch my tickets. That's just what I do."

Despite buying the ticket Wednesday morning, Shadley waited until 11 p.m. like usual to check them.

"I saw one zero, then another zero and then another," Shadley said. "Then I went to wake my wife up to tell her."

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he ended up taking home $71,756.

Shadley said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take a trip to New Orleans with his wife to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary.

The 100X The Cash game debuted this month with four top prizes of $2 million and six of $100,000. Four $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.

