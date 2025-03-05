New details from FBI released in death of NC woman Shanquella Robinson on trip to Mexico

Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo with six people she considered friends in October 2022. She never made it home.

Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo with six people she considered friends in October 2022. She never made it home.

Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo with six people she considered friends in October 2022. She never made it home.

Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo with six people she considered friends in October 2022. She never made it home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed new details about a woman who was killed while on vacation in Mexico more than two years ago.

Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo with six people she considered friends in October 2022.

Her friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy showed she died of neck and spinal cord injuries.

A video also surfaced of Robinson being attacked by someone on the trip.

Newly released FBI documents show that agents spoke to a person who claimed Robinson's friends said she hit her head on the toilet while intoxicated.

The person also told the FBI that they saw pictures of Robinson's body and it looked as if she was stomped on.

Prosecutors in Mexico issued an arrest warrant in the case, but no one has ever been charged.

The Robinson family is suing all the travel companions.