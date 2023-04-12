The family of Robinson, who was killed while on vacation in Mexico, plans to speak out again Wednesday afternoon.

Not enough evidence to prosecute Shanquella Robinson case, federal investigators say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal investigators determined Wednesday they don't have enough evidence to prosecute anyone in the death of Shanquella Robinson.

Robinson, a 25-year old from Charlotte, North Carolina, was found unresponsive at a villa in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Less than 24 hours earlier, she and a group of friends had just landed for what was supposed to be a luxury vacation.

Federal authorities met with Robinson's family Wednesday to share their findings and tell them there would be no prosecution at this time. It was not the news Robinson's family wanted to hear, as last month they sent a letter to President Joe Biden to get the federal government involved.

Robinson's family is expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday.

Robinson's death in October 2022 has been shrouded in confusion. The people she traveled to Mexico with said she died of alcohol poisoning. However, autopsy results told a different story: "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation."

Mexican investigators did file an arrest warrant in the case, but that warrant has not yet yielded an actual arrest.

It's unclear at this time how U.S. prosecutors' decision to not press charges will affect the arrest warrant from Mexican authorities.

"It is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued," a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office read.

