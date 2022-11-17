Mystery surrounds North Carolina woman's death while on vacation in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A distraught family is seeking answers in the mysterious death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico.

Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, was found dead in her hotel room Oct. 29 while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas.

Her father said the family was told she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy performed on her body found that she died because of injuries to her neck and spinal cord.

The autopsy made no mention of alcohol, only stating that she was found unconscious in the living room and died within 15 minutes of her injuries.

"I just want some truth because this doesn't even add up right," Bernard Robinson said. "It's like a nightmare. Man, I can't even sleep. I am just frustrated; my heart is just aching as a father."

"She was a good child and had a great heart," Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella's mother, told ABC affiliate WSOC. "And she did not deserve to be treated like that."

The State Department would only confirm that a U.S. citizen had died in Mexico, but the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said, "We are aware of Shanquella Robinson's death and are providing consular services to her family."

The state attorney general's office in Baja California Sur told WSOC that the case remains open and nothing has been ruled out in Robinson's death.

Efforts by WSOC to reach her friends who accompanied her on the Mexico trip have been unsuccessful.

The FBI Charlotte field office has been in contact with Robinson's family but is not releasing any other details.

No one has been charged with any crime in connection with the case.

"I'm not giving up. I am not giving up," Bernard Robinson said. "I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind."

A funeral for Shanquella Robinson is scheduled for Saturday in Charlotte.