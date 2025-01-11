57-year-old woman found dead inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 57-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Saturday in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home along the 1500 block of Iredale Drive just before 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old Sherri Miller with fatal injuries inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities found that the Miller's vehicle was missing from the residence. Detectives are searching for a red 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with North Carolina license plate TJW-9684.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Cross at (472) 210-2381 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.