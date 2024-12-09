Documents reveal new details in the investigation of Cary teen hit, killed by trash truck driver

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a growing memorial for a Cary 13-year-old. People have left flowers, stuffed animals, and messages for the victim.

Shiyu Hua, who went by Chloe, was killed crossing High House Road in the crosswalk.

The accident happened the day after Thanksgiving.

Newly released court documents show Hua, an 8th grader at Davis Drive Middle School, was with two adults when she was hit by a garbage truck.

An eyewitness, who didn't want to share his identity, was working nearby and heard the calls for help.

"It was kind of a gut-wrenching scream," said the eyewitness. "It's absolutely horrible. It really scared me from what I heard, and prayers out to her family and everybody who was affected. It's really sad."

Police say garbage truck driver Adrian Holt made a left turn onto High House Road when Hua and the two pedestrians had the right of way.

Police say after Holt hit the 13-year-old, he moved his vehicle forward and that "caused the juvenile to be crushed by both sets of left side rear wheels."

Search warrants show investigators seized electronic data stored within Holt's truck and cell phone.

Holt is charged with misdemeanor Death by Vehicle.

The two adults were able to get out of harm's way. One suffered minor injuries.