NC teen dies hours after being hit by trash truck in Cary, driver charged

The accident happened Friday morning near the Cornerstone Shopping Center. The driver is facing charges releate to the girl's death.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old girl has died hours after being hit by a trash truck driver.

Cary police say they responded to a pedestrian hit call in the Cornerstone Shopping Center shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

An investigation revealed that the teenager was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the driver who failed to yield the right of way.

The teen was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver, Adrian Holt, 54, of Raleigh, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to yield to reduce speed and carrying a concealed weapon.

Because of her age, police say they will not be releasing the girl's name.

Editors' Note: Cary Police previously misidentified the truck as a dump truck. They confirm now that it was a trash truck owned by Wall Recycling.

