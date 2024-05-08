Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, to plead guilty to stealing nearly $17M from player

Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter has agreed to plead guilty to charges for illegally transferring almost $17 million from the Dodgers star's account.

LOS ANGELES -- Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, has agreed to plead guilty to bank fraud in relation to stealing nearly $17 million from the star player in order to cover gambling debts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mizuhara, 39, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison, and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, which carries up to three years in prison, according to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. He is expected to enter a plea in the coming weeks, with an arraignment scheduled for May 14, the DOJ said.

"The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. "He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit. My office is committed to vindicating victims throughout our community and ensuring that wrongdoers face justice."

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at batting practice during spring training baseball workouts in Phoenix on Feb. 12, 2024. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

