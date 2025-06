Police find car with bullet hole after responding to shots fired call at Sheetz in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shots fired call at the Sheetz gas station on New Bern Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found a car in the parking lot with a gunshot.

Investigators say no one was injured.

The suspected shooter was gone from the scene when officers arrived, police say.