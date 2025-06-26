Bill aimed at banning inshore shrimp trawling in NC dead

Bringing a parade of shrimp trucks to Jones Street, shrimpers from Eastern North Carolina made their presence known at the legislature to oppose a bill they say would effectively kill their industry. The House decision effectively ends the bill this session, although it could be brought up again the future.

Bringing a parade of shrimp trucks to Jones Street, shrimpers from Eastern North Carolina made their presence known at the legislature to oppose a bill they say would effectively kill their industry. The House decision effectively ends the bill this session, although it could be brought up again the future.

Bringing a parade of shrimp trucks to Jones Street, shrimpers from Eastern North Carolina made their presence known at the legislature to oppose a bill they say would effectively kill their industry. The House decision effectively ends the bill this session, although it could be brought up again the future.

Bringing a parade of shrimp trucks to Jones Street, shrimpers from Eastern North Carolina made their presence known at the legislature to oppose a bill they say would effectively kill their industry. The House decision effectively ends the bill this session, although it could be brought up again the future.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bringing a parade of shrimp trucks to Jones Street, shrimpers from Eastern North Carolina made their presence known at the legislature to oppose a bill they say would effectively kill their industry.

"The presence was kind of amazing, having all those trucks yesterday, all these people the past few days, but the reason it's so important for the consumer for the state of North Carolina to have access to fresh North Carolina seafood," says Brent Fulcher with the NC Fisheries Association.

The North Carolina Senate approved the bill last Thursday and sent it back to the House.

House Bill 442, aimed at restoring other fish, also included language banning trawling within half a mile of the shoreline, something supporters argue would effectively end most local shrimp production.

"Most places you can't drag because the bottom is hard and rocky, there's not access to the shrimp when they migrate south, they're normally right on the beach, less than an 8th a mile off in most cases."

But after trawling for votes, in the end, getting some good news learning the bill wouldn't move forward.

"Truth be known, we're the most effective and most environmentally friendly trawl state in the United States," he says.

The House decision effectively ends the bill this session, although it could be brought up again in the future.