Rally in Raleigh opposes House Bill 442 banning inshore shrimp trawling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People gather for a rally in Raleigh on Tuesday against controversial House Bill 442, which would ban commercial shrimp trawling in inshore waters, including sounds.

North Carolina Senate approved the bill last Thursday. Only four senators, all Republicans representing coastal areas, voted against House Bill 442 on Wednesday: Bobby Hanig, Norman Sanderson, Bob Brinson and Michael Lazzara.

Hanig and Lazzara were absent for the second vote on Thursday, the vote was 39-2, with Brinson and Sanderson opposed.

Senate Democrats said the environmental concerns were the main reason for supporting the measure.

The bill will return to the House.

What is HB 442?

The original bill expanded recreational fishing for flounder from four days to at least six weeks, limiting one fish per person per day. It would also allow a year-round red snapper season, limiting two fish per person per day and a 20-inch minimum size limit in state waters.

Last week, Sen. David Craven, a Republican from Randolph County, introduced an amendment that would prohibit shrimp trawling indefinitely in inshore waters, including sounds, and within a half mile of the ocean shore starting Dec. 1.He said the ban would align NC's trawling regulations with those of Virginia and South Carolina and reduce bycatch.

Ryan Speckman is the co-owner of Locals Seaford and told ABC11 that 99% of his product comes from North Carolina waters. His No. 1 seller year-round is shrimp.

Speckman said supply and prices are in jeopardy because of House Bill 442.

It's a serious issue for Speckman, who said the shrimping industry itself could be destroyed.

"You're basically slitting the throats of the commercial fishing industry," said Speckman. "We have to decide do we want good food or do we want to rely on other countries to get the food."

Republican Rep. Edward Goodwin, one of the bill's primary sponsors, says even he can't get behind the amended bill, saying the changes would "effectively eliminate" the state's shrimping industry..

Goodwin, whose district comprises coastal areas in several counties, is trying to stop the bill from passing and sent a letter to the House Speaker stating, "Our seafood industry is excellent and vibrant, and we need to protect it."

Carolyn Jordan shops at Locals and said she consumers can't handle one more possible price increase.

"That's going to be bad," she said. "Everything is so high now anyway."

ABC11's Elaina Athans and our newsgathering partners News & Observer contributed to this report.