Restaurateur rips NC bill HB 442: 'Slitting the throats of the commercial fishing industry'

The House bill was amended in the NC Senate, and now one of the bill's primary sponsors says even he can't get behind the changes to the legislation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ryan Speckman is the co-owner of Locals Seaford and told ABC11 that 99% of his product comes from North Carolina waters. Only salmon is brought in from Maine. He has made it a mission to highlight the work of local fishers, and his No. 1 seller year-round is shrimp.

Speckman said supply and prices are in jeopardy because of House Bill 442.

It's a serious issue for Speckman, who said the shrimping industry itself could be destroyed.

"You're basically slitting the throats of the commercial fishing industry," said Speckman. "We have to decide do we want good food or do we want to rely on other countries to get the food."

The controversial bill is moving through the General Assembly and causing a battle right now between the chambers.

The originally drafted bill would allow for a four-year pilot program to expand recreational flounder and red snapper fishing.

The legislation was filed and passed in the House.

It was then amended in the Senate to ban fishermen from taking shrimp off any coastal fishing waters other than areas of the Atlantic Ocean located more than half a mile off the shoreline.

Republican Rep. Edward Goodwin, one of the bill's primary sponsors, says even he can't get behind the amended bill.

Goodwin, whose district comprises coastal areas in several counties, is now trying to stop the bill from passing and sent a letter to the House Speaker stating, "Our seafood industry is excellent and vibrant, and we need to protect it."

ABC11 reached out to senators who amended the bill for comment but has not heard back.

Carolyn Jordan shops at Locals and said she consumers can't handle one more possible price increase.

"That's going to be bad," she said. "Everything is so high now anyway."